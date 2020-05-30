Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 30 May 2020
Breaking
ISIS ‘governor of Iraq’ killed in Syria, Anti-Terrorism Service says Russia's Putin, Iraq's al-Kadhimi back continued oil market cooperation Iraq reports 113 new coronavirus cases, three deaths Sulaymaniyah hospital quarantined after three staff tested positive for COVID-19 Iran arrests athlete for kissing girlfriend on roof in Tehran In veiled warning to Iran, U.S. tells Gulf mariners to stay clear of its warships Iraq is in 'close coordination' with multiple Syrian authorities to defeat ISIS Iraq's PM Al-Kadhimi faces four urgent challenges Iraq reports 144 new coromavirus cases, 2 deaths Pirates attack tanker Stolt Apal in Gulf of Aden, near Yemen
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 30 May 2020 02:49 PM

As lockdown eases, Iran's mosques to resume daily prayers

Rouhani

Government employees went back to work in Iran on Saturday and President Hassan Rouhani said mosques would resume daily prayers across the country, even though some areas are seeing high levels of coronavirus infections. 


Rouhani also said on state television that shopping malls would be able to stay open beyond the 6 p.m. closing time imposed as part of the lockdown, a further step in the government’s plans to steadily ease the curbs. 


“Doors to mosques across the country will open to the public for daily prayers,” Rouhani said, adding that worshippers should observe social distancing and other health protocols. He did not say when mosques would reopen. 


Authorities are taking tougher measures to ensure health regulations are observed, such as barring people from buses and metro trains if they do not wear face masks, Iranian media reported. 


Alireza Zali, head of the government-led Coronavirus Taskforce of Tehran, told state TV the situation in the capital was “still not favorable,” adding that the gradual easing of curbs should be accompanied by a “more serious observance” of the rules. 


The worst-affected country in the Middle East, Iran has reported 148,950 infections and 7,734 deaths from COVID-19, according to the latest health ministry data. 

A ministry spokesman said on Saturday that the southwestern province of Khuzestan was still classified as “red” due to the higher number of infections and deaths, while seven other provinces were at risk. 


The health ministry has divided the country into white, yellow and red areas based on the number of cases and fatalities. 


Meanwhile, the semi-official Tasnim news agency said Omid Noorafkan, 23, a professional footballer who plays for the Iranian club Sepahan, had tested positive for the virus. It did not give further details about his condition. 

Related Stories
Read
vaccine

Researcher to Sky News: 99% sure Sinovac coronavirus vaccine will work 30 May 2020 07:04 PM

houthis12

Yemeni army downs drone launched by Houthis toward Marib: Arabiya 30 May 2020 06:49 PM

lp

UK's sporting events to restart from June: gov't 30 May 2020 06:45 PM

Arabian gulf

Iran Guards threatens US over Gulf presence after receiving new combat vessels 28 May 2020 09:25 PM

UN-Aid-Yemen

U.N. seeks $2.4 billion for Yemen, warns aid operation nearly broke 28 May 2020 09:14 PM

Arak nuclear site

Iran says nuclear work will not be hurt by end of U.S. sanctions waivers 28 May 2020 09:05 PM

oil tanker

Fourth Iranian fuel tanker enters Venezuelan waters 28 May 2020 09:02 PM

Iran parliament

Iran's lawmakers elect former Guards commanders as speaker: TV 28 May 2020 02:24 PM

Comments