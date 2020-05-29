Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 29 May 2020
Friday، 29 May 2020 05:40 PM

Iraq's ERD says it arrested 2 ISIS elements in Kirkuk

Police

The Iraq Special Ops - ERD forces said they arrested two ISIS elements in Kirkuk, in northern Iraq, in a brief statement.

 

The ISIS militant group has sought to expand upon the rebuilding effort it began last fall and use the coronavirus to spread its own, more violent flavor of destruction and terror, an NBC report said.

"What you are witnessing these days are only signs of big changes in the region that’ll offer greater opportunities than we had previously in the past decade” read an online message on Thursday from new ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Qurashi, translated by Hassan Hassan, director of the Non-State Actors in Fragile Environments Program at the Center for Global Policy and a co-author of "ISIS: Inside the Army of Terror."
