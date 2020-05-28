Kadhmi praises intelligence, security services for killing ISIS terrorist

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhmi praised the efforts of the intelligence and counter-terrorism services that led to the killing of the terrorist Moataz Al-Jubouri.



The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Brigadier Yahya Rasoul, said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA): "The Prime Minister, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhmi, thanks and appreciates the efforts of the National Intelligence Service and the Counter-Terrorism Service for their high coordination in exchanging the information that led To the killing of the terrorist Moataz Noman Abdul Naif Najm Al-Jubouri Al-Makani (Haji Tayseer), who is the so-called governor of Iraq and the assistant leader of ISIS gangs for all states affairs and responsible for planning and coordinating external terrorist operations.



He added, "He was targeted by an air strike by the international coalition aircraft, according to Iraqi intelligence, and by the follow-up of members of the security services of this terrorist for a period of not long."