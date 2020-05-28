Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 28 May 2020
Thursday، 28 May 2020 12:08 AM

Rasoul denies death of former Baghdad operations commander

baghdad

The spokesman of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Brigadier Yahya Rasoul, denied today, Wednesday, what was reported by some media outlets about the death of former Baghdad Operations Commander, Major General Abdul Hussein al-Tamimi.


 In a statement, received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), Rasul said, "The former leader of Baghdad Operations Command is in stable condition after he underwent a medical intervention."


 He added, "The Prime Minister and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa al-Kadhmi, is following the health condition of al-Tamimi Brigade," calling on "the media to be careful in conveying information and exclusively extracting it from its official sources."

