US President Donald Trump reached the Kennedy Space Center in Florida to attend the launch of NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley into space in nearly a decade.

Behnken and Hurley will travel on the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket owned by tech billionaire Elon Musk. Wednesday will be the first time NASA sends astronauts into orbit aboard a spacecraft built by a private company, NBC reported.