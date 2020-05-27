Sulaimaniya: Five PKK Fighters Killed in Turkish Airstrikes

Turkish airstrikes in Kurdistan Region's Sulaimaniya province resulted in the killing of five fighters of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), an official confirmed on Wednesday.



Speaking to BasNews, Mawat Mayor Kamaran Hassan explained that the Turkish drones targeted a PKK vehicle in the village of Safra, Sulaimaniya province, overnight on Tuesday.



In addition to the killing of five PKK members, the airstrikes also resulted in great material damages to the town's hospital.



Meanwhile, Anadolu Agency cited a press release by Turkey's National Defense Ministry as claiming that at least five PKK fighters were "neutralized" in Haftanin and Hakurk areas.



During a separate operation in Asos region, the Turkish army "neutralized" five more PKK members, the statement added.



Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" to imply that the PKK fighters in question were either killed or arrested.