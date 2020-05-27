Moderate Earthquake Hits Tehran

A moderate earthquake on Wednesday hit Iran's capital city of Tehran, local media reported.
The quake was measured at 4.0 on the Richter scale and it shook Tehran province at 1:41 p.m. local time at a depth of 12 kilometers near Damavand city, Tehran Times cited a statement by the Iranian Seismological Center.
Earlier on May 8, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake rattled the same region where two people were killed and 33 more were injured.
The quake was measured at 4.0 on the Richter scale and it shook Tehran province at 1:41 p.m. local time at a depth of 12 kilometers near Damavand city, Tehran Times cited a statement by the Iranian Seismological Center.
Earlier on May 8, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake rattled the same region where two people were killed and 33 more were injured.