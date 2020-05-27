Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 27 May 2020
Breaking
ISIS ‘governor of Iraq’ killed in Syria, Anti-Terrorism Service says Russia's Putin, Iraq's al-Kadhimi back continued oil market cooperation Iraq reports 113 new coronavirus cases, three deaths Sulaymaniyah hospital quarantined after three staff tested positive for COVID-19 Iran arrests athlete for kissing girlfriend on roof in Tehran In veiled warning to Iran, U.S. tells Gulf mariners to stay clear of its warships Iraq is in 'close coordination' with multiple Syrian authorities to defeat ISIS Iraq's PM Al-Kadhimi faces four urgent challenges Iraq reports 144 new coromavirus cases, 2 deaths Pirates attack tanker Stolt Apal in Gulf of Aden, near Yemen
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 27 May 2020 04:01 PM

Young Kurdish Men Abducted in Kirkuk

1
Two young Kurdish men were abducted in the disputed Kurdish province of Kirkuk on Monday night.

A local official told BasNews that Nabaz Mofaq and Issa Taha were kidnapped near Daquq district, south of Kirkuk.

They were working as guards in an oilfield, the official said.

Police has launched an investigation into the case, suspecting the Islamic State (IS) to be behind abduction.
Related Stories
Read
1

Facebook launches CatchUp, an audio-only calling app that shows who’s ready to chat now 27 May 2020 03:57 PM

Wo-25-MAR-Taji-base

ISIS ‘governor of Iraq’ killed in Syria, Anti-Terrorism Service says 27 May 2020 01:34 AM

iraq-police

Iraq’s security forces destroy ISIS vehicles 26 May 2020 05:40 PM

Iraqi_protests_in_October_2019_(Liberation_square)

25 Iraqis still missing since October protests: UNAMI 25 May 2020 10:53 PM

Zayed

Salih, Abu Dhabi CP urge boosting bilateral relations 25 May 2020 09:31 PM

Capture

Russia's Putin, Iraq's al-Kadhimi back continued oil market cooperation 25 May 2020 03:37 PM

1111

Iran-Backed Militia Headquarter Burned in South of Iraq 25 May 2020 12:28 AM

f6833787134622308cd4bf80e0dd52cb_L

Kurdistan Records Large Single-Day Spike in Coronavirus Cases 25 May 2020 12:24 AM

Comments