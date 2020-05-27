Young Kurdish Men Abducted in Kirkuk

Two young Kurdish men were abducted in the disputed Kurdish province of Kirkuk on Monday night.
A local official told BasNews that Nabaz Mofaq and Issa Taha were kidnapped near Daquq district, south of Kirkuk.
They were working as guards in an oilfield, the official said.
Police has launched an investigation into the case, suspecting the Islamic State (IS) to be behind abduction.
A local official told BasNews that Nabaz Mofaq and Issa Taha were kidnapped near Daquq district, south of Kirkuk.
They were working as guards in an oilfield, the official said.
Police has launched an investigation into the case, suspecting the Islamic State (IS) to be behind abduction.