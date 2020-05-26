Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 27 May 2020
Breaking
Russia's Putin, Iraq's al-Kadhimi back continued oil market cooperation Iraq reports 113 new coronavirus cases, three deaths Sulaymaniyah hospital quarantined after three staff tested positive for COVID-19 Iran arrests athlete for kissing girlfriend on roof in Tehran In veiled warning to Iran, U.S. tells Gulf mariners to stay clear of its warships Iraq is in 'close coordination' with multiple Syrian authorities to defeat ISIS Iraq's PM Al-Kadhimi faces four urgent challenges Iraq reports 144 new coromavirus cases, 2 deaths Pirates attack tanker Stolt Apal in Gulf of Aden, near Yemen 6 ISIS terrorists, policeman killed in attacks in Salahudin and Diyala
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 26 May 2020 05:46 PM

Khamenei representative apologizes to young protester shot by plastic bullets

khamenei bp

Iranian news agencies on Monday reported that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's representative in Khuzestan has visited the families of those injured with plastic bullets on May 23 during protests for lack of drinking water.


In a video published by Fars News Agency, Seyed Abdolnabi Mousavifard, Khamenei's representative in the oil-rich province, is seen at the home of a young man whose leg was badly injured by anti-riot plastic bullets during the peaceful protest rally.


Photos of the young man and his injured leg have widely been circulated on social media. The incident has turned into the hottest issue on Iranian social media in the past few days.


"I'm here to apologize to this young man," Khamenei's representative tells the young man and his family in the video.


Widespread protests shook Iran last November when security forces killed hundreds of protesters. Another wave of protests cannot be ruled out given the country's dire economic situation.

 

Security forces fired tear gas and plastic bullets into the crowd of residents in Gheizaniyeh district, 45 kilometers from the provincial capital Ahvaz. The residents of the district had gathered in front of the district governor's office and then blocked a road in protest to their drinking water being cut-off.


The Police Commander of Ahvaz claimed that the police had to use anti-riot plastic bullets when the protesters attacked the police with stones and sticks.


President Hassan Rouhani on Monday instructed the Minister of Energy and the Governor of Khuzestan to take immediate measures to resolve the problem of drinking water in the district. The Governor, Gholamreza Shariati, has also apologized to the residents and promised to resolve their water issue within two weeks. 

Related Stories
Read
iran-shrine-1-1200x676

Iran reopens key shrines as virus cases reach 137,724 26 May 2020 05:43 PM

Makka

Saudi Arabia allows mosques to open for Friday prayers 26 May 2020 05:35 PM

imis

Damage to Iraqi “prestige” caused by pro-Iranian militias: FA report 26 May 2020 01:55 AM

johnson

UK records 121 new coronavirus, 2nd-lowest rise 26 May 2020 01:48 AM

iraq

Iran reopens Shia shrines despite coronavirus 26 May 2020 01:45 AM

tanker

Iranian oil tanker carrying fuel reaches Venezuela 26 May 2020 12:54 AM

0

Iranian 107-year-old woman recovers from coronavirus - Fars 24 May 2020 07:17 PM

quake

Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 strikes western Iran: USGS 24 May 2020 07:12 PM

Comments