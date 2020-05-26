Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 27 May 2020
Tuesday، 26 May 2020 05:43 PM

Iran reopens key shrines as virus cases reach 137,724

Iran on Monday reopened major shrines across the country, more than two months after they were closed.


At Tehran’s Shah Abdol-Azim shrine, worshippers had to wear a mask, walk through a disinfection tunnel and have their temperature checked as they began returning from the early morning, according to AFP reporters.


The Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad in northeast Iran and the Fatima Masumeh shrine and Jamkaran mosque in Qom also reopened.


They are allowed to open starting from an hour after dawn until an hour before dusk.


Shrines were closed alongside schools, universities and all nonvital businesses in March after Iran reported its first two coronavirus deaths in Qom in late February.

 

On Monday, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said the total number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Iran had reached 137,724, while the overall number of death had risen to 7,451.


In the past 24 hours, Iran recorded 2,032 new cases while the number of fatalities stood at 34 — the lowest daily count recorded since March 7 — he told a news conference.


Experts inside and outside Iran have cast doubt on the country’s official figures, and say the real toll could be much higher.


Iran has allowed a phased reopening of its economy and gradual relaxation of restrictions since early April, with a further easing expected in the coming days despite a recent uptick in new cases.


“High-risk” businesses such as restaurants, cafes and wedding halls in Tehran, which were left shuttered, will reopen from Tuesday, the capital’s deputy police chief Nader Moradi told ISNA news agency.


Authorities are yet to say when similar measures will be allowed in other provinces.

