Iraq’s security forces destroy ISIS vehicles

Iraq’s security forces said they destroyed three ISIS vehicles in the Ar-Rutbah desert, state news agency INA reported.
The Security Forces Media also seized weapons, booby traps and destroyed a number of their encampments.
The operation was launched after two Iraqi forces planes discovered three armed vehicles during a surveillance operation.
One of the vehicles shot at the airplanes causing minor damage, the report added.
The Security Forces Media also seized weapons, booby traps and destroyed a number of their encampments.
The operation was launched after two Iraqi forces planes discovered three armed vehicles during a surveillance operation.
One of the vehicles shot at the airplanes causing minor damage, the report added.