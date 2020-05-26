Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 27 May 2020
Tuesday، 26 May 2020 05:40 PM

Iraq’s security forces destroy ISIS vehicles

Iraq’s security forces said they destroyed three ISIS vehicles in the Ar-Rutbah desert, state news agency INA reported.
The Security Forces Media also seized weapons, booby traps and destroyed a number of their encampments.
The operation was launched after two Iraqi forces planes discovered three armed vehicles during a surveillance operation.
One of the vehicles shot at the airplanes causing minor damage, the report added.
