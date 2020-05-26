Damage to Iraqi “prestige” caused by pro-Iranian militias: FA report

The damage to the Iraqi state’s “prestige” has come mainly from pro-Iranian militant groups who answer to the commanders of the Iranian IRGC, rather than to Iraq’s commander in chief, according to a Foreign Affairs report.

Previous Iraqi administrations tried, but ultimately failed, to limit the influence of the Iranian-backed Iraqi armed militias, the report said.

Former PM Abd al-Mahdi increased Iraqi IMIS budget by 20% in 2019 and enabled the Iranian-backed militias to expand their presence in strategic regions, including along the Iraqi-Syrian border, according to the report.