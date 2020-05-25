Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 26 May 2020
Breaking
Russia's Putin, Iraq's al-Kadhimi back continued oil market cooperation Iraq reports 113 new coronavirus cases, three deaths Sulaymaniyah hospital quarantined after three staff tested positive for COVID-19 Iran arrests athlete for kissing girlfriend on roof in Tehran In veiled warning to Iran, U.S. tells Gulf mariners to stay clear of its warships Iraq is in 'close coordination' with multiple Syrian authorities to defeat ISIS Iraq's PM Al-Kadhimi faces four urgent challenges Iraq reports 144 new coromavirus cases, 2 deaths Pirates attack tanker Stolt Apal in Gulf of Aden, near Yemen 6 ISIS terrorists, policeman killed in attacks in Salahudin and Diyala
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 25 May 2020 09:31 PM

Salih, Abu Dhabi CP urge boosting bilateral relations

Zayed

Iraqi President Barham Salih made a phone call with His Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.


Salih extended his warm congratulations and best wishes to the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, and wished the Emirati people would have further progress and prosperity.  


The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, in turn, congratulated the President on the occasion of the holy festival of Eid al-Fitr, wishing Iraqis would have further stability, security and well-being.


During the phone conversation, emphasis was placed on advancing their bilateral ties in a manner which would serve the interests of peace, security, stability in the region.

Related Stories
Read
Iraqi_protests_in_October_2019_(Liberation_square)

25 Iraqis still missing since October protests: UNAMI 25 May 2020 10:53 PM

Capture

Russia's Putin, Iraq's al-Kadhimi back continued oil market cooperation 25 May 2020 03:37 PM

1111

Iran-Backed Militia Headquarter Burned in South of Iraq 25 May 2020 12:28 AM

f6833787134622308cd4bf80e0dd52cb_L

Kurdistan Records Large Single-Day Spike in Coronavirus Cases 25 May 2020 12:24 AM

mofa

Iraq considers first rounds of Iraq-US strategic dialogue 22 May 2020 07:35 PM

salih salih

Iraq president receive Eid Al-Fitr greetings from world leaders 22 May 2020 07:32 PM

ties

Despite wide rejection, Iraqi, Iranian presidents discuss deepening ties 21 May 2020 12:45 AM

Iraq-Reports-81-New-Coronavirus-Cases

Iraq reports 113 new coronavirus cases, three deaths 20 May 2020 06:57 PM

Comments