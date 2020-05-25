Iran-Backed Militia Headquarter Burned in South of Iraq

Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 25 May 2020
Breaking
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 25 May 2020 12:28 AM

The Kurdistan Region recorded on Sunday one of the largest spikes in the number of coronavirus it has ever recorded since the outbreak of the disease.

Health Ministry of Kurdistan Region said in a statement that 20 people had tested positive within one single day.

Ten people in Erbil, including two children, and ten other people in Sulaymaniyah were diagnosed with the novel virus, the statement said.

The new cases have raised the tally to 496, including five deaths.

According to the latest updates, 403 people have so far recovered from the infection.

