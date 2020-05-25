Kurdistan Records Large Single-Day Spike in Coronavirus Cases

The Kurdistan Region recorded on Sunday one of the largest spikes in the number of coronavirus it has ever recorded since the outbreak of the disease.



Health Ministry of Kurdistan Region said in a statement that 20 people had tested positive within one single day.



Ten people in Erbil, including two children, and ten other people in Sulaymaniyah were diagnosed with the novel virus, the statement said.



The new cases have raised the tally to 496, including five deaths.



According to the latest updates, 403 people have so far recovered from the infection.