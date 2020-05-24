Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 25 May 2020
Breaking
Iraq reports 113 new coronavirus cases, three deaths Sulaymaniyah hospital quarantined after three staff tested positive for COVID-19 Iran arrests athlete for kissing girlfriend on roof in Tehran In veiled warning to Iran, U.S. tells Gulf mariners to stay clear of its warships Iraq is in 'close coordination' with multiple Syrian authorities to defeat ISIS Iraq's PM Al-Kadhimi faces four urgent challenges Iraq reports 144 new coromavirus cases, 2 deaths Pirates attack tanker Stolt Apal in Gulf of Aden, near Yemen 6 ISIS terrorists, policeman killed in attacks in Salahudin and Diyala Iraq imposes full curfew for eight days starting May 22 over COVID-19 Fears
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 24 May 2020 06:46 PM

Iranian fuel shipment reaches Venezuelan waters

oil tanker
 The first of five tankers carrying much-needed Iranian fuel and oil products entered Venezuelan waters on Saturday, a Venezuelan government official said.
“The ships of the sister Islamic Republic of Iran are in our exclusive economic zone,” Venezuelan oil minister Tareck El-Aissami wrote on Twitter after the arrival of the first tanker, named Fortune.
The fleet is carrying about 1.5 million barrels of gasoline according to media reports, and arrives amid tensions between Tehran and Washington, which has imposed sanctions on Venezuelan oil exports and Iran.
Venezuela had said its navy and air force would escort the tankers after Tehran warned of “consequences” if the US stopped the ships from reaching their destination.
According to shipping tracker MarineTraffic, as of at 9:00 p.m. local time (0100 GMT Sunday) Fortune was near the coast of Sucre state in northern Venezuela after passing off Trinidad and Tobago.
It plans to sail to the El Palito refinery in Puerto Cabello in northern Carabobo state, according to the state-run television station.
The rest of the Iranian ships — the Forest, Petunia, Faxon and Clavel — will arrive in the next few days, according to state television.
Relations between Caracas and Tehran have become close since former Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez took power in 1999.
Iran has repeatedly expressed its support for Nicolas Maduro, his successor, who is also supported by Russia, China, Turkey and Cuba.
The United States calls Maduro a “dictator,” however, and has leveled a battery of economic sanctions against his administration, including an oil embargo that came into force in April 2019.
The fuel from Iran comes at a time when the shortage of gasoline, chronic for years in some parts of the country, has worsened in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Venezuela has the largest oil reserves in the world, but its production is in freefall, a collapse that experts attribute to failed policies, lack of investment and corruption.
Related Stories
Read
0

Iranian 107-year-old woman recovers from coronavirus - Fars 24 May 2020 07:17 PM

quake

Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 strikes western Iran: USGS 24 May 2020 07:12 PM

Iran flags

Iran's exports to China drop 61 percent compared with 2019 24 May 2020 07:04 PM

Iraq-Reports-81-New-Coronavirus-Cases

South America a new COVID epicenter, Africa reaches 100,000 cases 23 May 2020 03:22 PM

Iran flags

Iran to reopen religious, cultural sites: president 23 May 2020 03:18 PM

hassan-rouhani-iran

Hassan Rouhani: Iran to retaliate over any US ‘trouble’ for Venezuela-bound tankers 23 May 2020 03:13 PM

Makka

Iran says thousands register to go to hajj despite pandemic 23 May 2020 03:09 PM

2019-08-15T090453Z_1_LYNXNPEF7E0PX_RTROPTP_3_MIDEAST-IRAN-TANKER-GIBRALTAR

Iranian tankers carrying gasoline approach Venezuela 23 May 2020 03:04 PM

Comments