Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 24 May 2020
Breaking
Iraq reports 113 new coronavirus cases, three deaths Sulaymaniyah hospital quarantined after three staff tested positive for COVID-19 Iran arrests athlete for kissing girlfriend on roof in Tehran In veiled warning to Iran, U.S. tells Gulf mariners to stay clear of its warships Iraq is in 'close coordination' with multiple Syrian authorities to defeat ISIS Iraq's PM Al-Kadhimi faces four urgent challenges Iraq reports 144 new coromavirus cases, 2 deaths Pirates attack tanker Stolt Apal in Gulf of Aden, near Yemen 6 ISIS terrorists, policeman killed in attacks in Salahudin and Diyala Iraq imposes full curfew for eight days starting May 22 over COVID-19 Fears
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 23 May 2020 03:13 PM

Hassan Rouhani: Iran to retaliate over any US ‘trouble’ for Venezuela-bound tankers

hassan-rouhani-iran
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned on Saturday of retaliatory measures against the United States if Washington caused problems for tankers carrying Iranian fuel to Venezuela, the semi-official news agency Mehr reported.
“If our tankers in the Caribbean or anywhere in the world face trouble caused by the Americans, they (the US) will also be in trouble,” Rouhani said, Mehr reported.
A flotilla of five tankers carrying Iranian fuel for gasoline-starved Venezuela is approaching the Caribbean, with the first expected to reach the country’s waters on Sunday, according to Refinitiv Eikon tracking data.
Related Stories
Read
Iraq-Reports-81-New-Coronavirus-Cases

South America a new COVID epicenter, Africa reaches 100,000 cases 23 May 2020 03:22 PM

Iran flags

Iran to reopen religious, cultural sites: president 23 May 2020 03:18 PM

Makka

Iran says thousands register to go to hajj despite pandemic 23 May 2020 03:09 PM

2019-08-15T090453Z_1_LYNXNPEF7E0PX_RTROPTP_3_MIDEAST-IRAN-TANKER-GIBRALTAR

Iranian tankers carrying gasoline approach Venezuela 23 May 2020 03:04 PM

china

US warns China against Hong Kong's autonomy 22 May 2020 09:40 PM

pompeo2

Pompeo: Iran placed 80 million people in 'digital darkness' in Nov. 22 May 2020 09:38 PM

crash

No survivor in the Pakistani plane crash in Karachi: Mayor 22 May 2020 07:39 PM

Coronavirus

UK health care workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial 21 May 2020 02:53 PM

Comments