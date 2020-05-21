Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 21 May 2020
Breaking
Iraq reports 113 new coronavirus cases, three deaths Sulaymaniyah hospital quarantined after three staff tested positive for COVID-19 Iran arrests athlete for kissing girlfriend on roof in Tehran In veiled warning to Iran, U.S. tells Gulf mariners to stay clear of its warships Iraq is in 'close coordination' with multiple Syrian authorities to defeat ISIS Iraq's PM Al-Kadhimi faces four urgent challenges Iraq reports 144 new coromavirus cases, 2 deaths Pirates attack tanker Stolt Apal in Gulf of Aden, near Yemen 6 ISIS terrorists, policeman killed in attacks in Salahudin and Diyala Iraq imposes full curfew for eight days starting May 22 over COVID-19 Fears
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 21 May 2020 02:50 PM

Venezuela's Guaido says Iran fuel shipment ought to alarm Latin America

guaido

Iran's fuel shipment to gasoline-starved Venezuela ought to "alarm" Latin America, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Wednesday, as five Iranian fuel tankers head towards the South American country.


Both OPEC members are U.S. adversaries whose oil industries are under U.S. sanctions. Trump administration officials say Washington is considering a response to the shipment.


"We are very concerned for the safety of Venezuelans, and of Latin America as well, due to this attempted Iranian presence on Venezuelan soil," said Guaido, who leads the opposition-held National Assembly and is recognized as the rightful president by dozens of countries, including the United States.


The tankers - Fortune, Forest, Petunia, Faxon and Clavel - are carrying around 1.5 million barrels of fuel, and passed the Suez Canal in the first two weeks of May, Refinitiv Eikon data show. They are expected to arrive in Venezuela between late May and early June.


Guaido said the fact President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government is importing fuel shows its mismanagement of the country's oil industry.

 

Venezuela's refining network has 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) of capacity, but has collapsed after years of underinvestment.


Maduro calls Guaido a U.S. puppet seeking to oust him in a coup, and blames U.S. sanctions for Venezuela's economic woes. Neither Venezuela's oil ministry nor its information ministry, which responds to media requests on the government's behalf, immediately responded to requests for comment.


Guaido said his team believed Venezuelan officials were paying Iran for the shipment with gold from informal mines in the country's southern jungles, which have been criticized by environmental activists and rights groups for contaminating watersheds and fueling massacres as gangs battle for territory.


"They're paying for that gasoline with blood gold," Guaido said in an online panel discussion hosted by the Inter-American Dialogue, a Washington-based think tank.

Related Stories
Read
Coronavirus

UK health care workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial 21 May 2020 02:53 PM

Abbas Mousavi

Iran dismisses new U.S. sanctions as 'fruitless and repetitive' 21 May 2020 02:42 PM

coronavirus-iran-iraq-afp

Some 10,000 Iranian health workers infected with coronavirus: state media 21 May 2020 02:37 PM

coronavirus iran bp

Iran appeals to people not to travel for Eid holiday to avoid COVID-19 spike 21 May 2020 02:30 PM

khamenei

Iran retreats, cancels anti-Israel protests 21 May 2020 12:42 AM

netanyahu

Israeli PM to Khamenei: Any regime that threatens Israel faces destruction 21 May 2020 12:38 AM

Capture

Iran arrests athlete for kissing girlfriend on roof in Tehran 20 May 2020 06:24 PM

protest Iran

Amnesty urges probe into ‘ruthless’ Iran protest killings 20 May 2020 02:57 PM

Comments