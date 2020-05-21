Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 21 May 2020
Thursday، 21 May 2020 12:45 AM

Despite wide rejection, Iraqi, Iranian presidents discuss deepening ties

In a phone call with Iraq's President Barham Salih, that was initiated on Monday by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated the President on forming the new government and arriving of Eid al-Fitr in advance.


Rouhani asked Almighty to grant Iraqi people graces and blessings.
His Excellency the President, in turn, thanked his Iranian counterpart for this noble initiative, which reflects the depth of relations between the two friendly countries, wishing the Iranian people would achieve all aspirations for progress and prosperity.


Rouhani invited Salih to visit Iran. He pledged to take up the invitation in a timely manner.


They discussed the ways of strengthening Baghdad- Tehran relations and developing their mutual cooperation to serve the interest of the two neighboring peoples.

Last Modified: Thursday، 21 May 2020 12:46 AM
