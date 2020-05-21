Iran retreats, cancels anti-Israel protests

The Iranian government has canceled planned nationwide anti-Israeli rallies scheduled for May 22, over fears of coronavirus transmission, Al-Monitor reported.

This comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed the remarks of the Supreme Leader to Iran, as the latter threatened Israel of a "final solution" to save the Palestinian state, Jerusalem Post reported.



“Khamenei’s threats to carry out ‘The Final Solution’ against Israel bring to mind the Nazi ‘Final Solution’ plan to annihilate the Jewish People,” Netanyahu said.



"He (Khamenei) should know that any regime that threatens the destruction of the State of Israel faces a similar danger.”