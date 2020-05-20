Iraq reports 113 new coronavirus cases, three deaths

On Wednesday, the Iraqi ministry of Health reported 113 new coronavirus cases and three fatalities, bringing the total cases to 3724 and a death toll of 134.

The new cases have been reported in Baghdad, Basrah, Karbala, Wasit, Al Muthanna, Sulaymaniyah governorates.



“Three new deaths have been reported, taking the death toll to 134,” the ministry added.



The two deaths have been reported in Bghdad, and Baghdad Medical City.



“Up to 2438 cases have recovered so far after reporting the recovery of 72 new patients,” the ministry concluded.



Several world countries have tightened restrictions on movement and travel, with the aim of curbing the spread of the Coronavirus, and some have pledged billions of dollars in economic stimulus programs to reduce the economic repercussions of the crisis.



It is worth mentioning that, more cases of the virus, which causes respiratory disease COVID-19, continue to emerge, with outbreaks in South Korea, Italy, and Iran.



People across the globe partake in self-isolation for 14 days as an effective precautionary measure to protect those around them and themselves from contracting COVID-19.



Transmission of virus between humans happens when someone comes into contact with an infected person’s secretions, such as droplets in a cough.



It can also be transmitted by coming into contact with something an infected person has touched and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes.







