Wednesday, 20 May 2020
Wednesday، 20 May 2020 06:26 PM

Sulaymaniyah hospital quarantined after three staff tested positive for COVID-19

Authorities on Wednesday put one of the main hospitals in Sulaymaniyah in quarantine after three health workers there tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Head of Peshmerga Health Institute told the Baghdad Post that seven suspected staff of Shorish hospital were tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

“The tests for three of them came out positive today,” He said, revealing that the entire hospital is now under quarantine.

Earlier today, Kurdistan Region’s Health Ministry announced seven other new cases in Erbil.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Kurdistan has now reached 434 with five deaths only.
