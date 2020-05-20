Iran arrests athlete for kissing girlfriend on roof in Tehran

Police in Tehran confirmed on Wednesday the arrest of the Iranian parkour athlete and photographer Alireza Japalaghy for kissing his girlfriend on a roof and posting the footage on his popular Instagram page.The Tehran police chief said that “we will soon arrest his girlfriend too.”

Japalaghy was arrested on Monday, according to his brother.



In the footage, Japalaghy is seen wearing shorts while shirtless while kissing a woman who wears shorts and a sports bra. Japalaghy posted the photo, entitled "The Dawn Of Tehran," on his Instagram page, which has over 100,000 followers.



The Iranian regime-controlled Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported that Tehran Police Chief Sardar Hossein Rahimi said “we are not against sports."



He added, "parkour is also a good, fun and fun sport, but we oppose the norm-breaking, vulgar and inappropriate behavior of him and his entourage, and the police and the judiciary will certainly deal decisively with this person and his entourage.”



Parkour is sport that aims to get from one point to another using running, climbing, swinging, vaulting, jumping and other body movements.



