Tuesday, 19 May 2020
Tuesday، 19 May 2020

Syria’s warring parties agree to Geneva talks: UN envoy

Geir Pedersen
Opposing sides in Syria’s conflict have agreed to reconvene in Geneva for negotiations on the constitution, United Nations Special Envoy Geir Pedersen said on Tuesday, adding that a lull in fighting could provide an opportunity to start healing “deep, deep mistrust” between them.
“As soon as the pandemic situation allows, they have agreed to come to Geneva and they have agreed on an agenda for the next meeting,” he told journalists. He did not give a date and said that a virtual meeting of the constitutional committee would not be possible.
In the same briefing, Pedersen also repeated a message made to the UN Security Council on Monday and urged the United States and Russia to talk about a push for peace.
