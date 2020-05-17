Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday، 17 May 2020 09:59 PM

Iraq reports 144 new coromavirus cases, 2 deaths

The ministry of health in Iraq on Sunday reported 144 new coronavirus cases.

“The total number of confirmed cases in Iraq reached 3404 after recording 144 new infections in Baghdad, Basrah, Kirkuk, and Dhi Qar Governorates,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Baghdad has recorded two new deaths, bringing the death toll across the country to 123,” it explained.

“24 new cases have recovered so far, raising the total number of recovered cases to 2150,” the ministry concluded.

Several world countries have tightened restrictions on movement and travel, with the aim of curbing the spread of the Coronavirus, and some have pledged billions of dollars in economic stimulus programs to reduce the economic repercussions of the crisis.

It is worth mentioning that, more cases of the virus, which causes respiratory disease COVID-19, continue to emerge, with outbreaks in South Korea, Italy, and Iran.

People across the globe partake in self-isolation for 14 days as an effective precautionary measure to protect those around them and themselves from contracting COVID-19.

Transmission of virus between humans happens when someone comes into contact with an infected person’s secretions, such as droplets in a cough.
It can also be transmitted by coming into contact with something an infected person has touched and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes.


