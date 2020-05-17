Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 17 May 2020
Breaking
Iraq reports 144 new coromavirus cases, 2 deaths Pirates attack tanker Stolt Apal in Gulf of Aden, near Yemen 6 ISIS terrorists, policeman killed in attacks in Salahudin and Diyala Iraq imposes full curfew for eight days starting May 22 over COVID-19 Fears Iraq reports new 67 Coronavirus cases and 4 deaths Iraq's PM praises CTS's efforts in fighting against terrorism Will Mustafa al-Kadhimi Save Iraq? Iraq’s oil production cuts below third of OPEC’s required rate Iran sentences young Christian woman to 10 lashes, three months in prison ISIS terrorists attack Iraqi army in Kirkuk
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 17 May 2020 07:18 PM

East Syria strikes kill 7 Iran-backed fighters: Monitor

US missile strike on 'al-Qaeda leaders' in Idlib
Late-night strikes on a position held by Iranian militias and their allies in eastern Syria killed seven fighters, a war monitor said on Sunday.
It was not immediately clear who carried out the strikes on "a base" controlled by Iranian forces and their proxies near the Syrian-Iraqi border town of Albu Kamal on Saturday night, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
"The attack killed seven Iran-backed paramilitary fighters," the monitor said, also reporting material damage.
The Observatory added that military reinforcements for Iranian militias and their allies had arrived to the area days before the attack.
Iranian-backed militias and their allies command a significant presence in eastern Syria south of the Euphrates Valley.
Israel has launched hundreds of strikes in Syria since the start of the civil war in 2011, targeting government troops, allied Iranian forces and fighters from the Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah.
It rarely confirms details of its operations in Syria, but says Iran's presence in support of President Bashar Al-Assad is a threat and that it will continue its strikes.
Earlier this month, Israeli Defence Minister Naftali Bennett said, "Iran has nothing to do in Syria... (and) we won't stop before they leave Syria."
Bennett accused Iran of "trying to establish itself on the border with Israel to threaten Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Haifa".
On May 5, strikes on positions held by Iran-backed militias and their allies in eastern Syria killed 14 fighters.
Related Stories
Read
BbrqxCba

Pirates attack tanker Stolt Apal in Gulf of Aden, near Yemen 17 May 2020 09:52 PM

Irn locust

A second wave of locust invasion hits Iran hard 17 May 2020 07:23 PM

ship

Vessel attacked in Gulf of Aden: Britain's UKMTO 17 May 2020 07:16 PM

Soccer Football - Premier League - Cardiff City v Manchester United - Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - December 22, 2018 Manchester United's Anthony Martial scores their third goal Action

German football kicks off as Europe begins reopening 17 May 2020 01:04 PM

5ec0ece28fda7

Chinese ambassador to Israel 'found dead at home' 17 May 2020 11:17 AM

11

US comedian Fred Willard passes away aged 86 17 May 2020 10:35 AM

11

Explosion in Downtown Los Angeles Leaves 11 Firefighters Injured 17 May 2020 10:28 AM

11

Coronavirus Death Toll Nears 7,000 in Iran 16 May 2020 03:01 PM

Comments