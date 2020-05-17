Diyala: Lawyer Assassinated, Two Children Severely Injured in Separate Attacks

In two separate incidents on Saturday, an Iraqi lawyer was assassinated by unidentified armed men in Diyala province while two children were injured, Basnews report said.



Kurdistan 24 cited its corespondent in the area as reporting that unknown gunmen shot the lawyer and killed him instantly in Abara town of Diyala province.



In the same town, unidentified armed men killed a policeman and an officer.



Meanwhile, a number of armed men opened fire at a shop in the town of al-Miqdadiya, leaving two children severely wounded, the report added.



The two children were siblings and were identified as Laila and Yousif Ahmed.



