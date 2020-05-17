Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 17 May 2020
Sunday، 17 May 2020 10:37 AM

More Wheat Farms Burned in Makhmour

More wheat farms in the disputed Kurdish town of Makhmour were burned on Saturday night, as several similar incidents have been reported in the past few days.

According to the information BasNews has learned, the incident took place in the village of Azikandi, near Qarachukh mountain, where villagers were attempting to extinguish the fire.

However, fire is yet to be brought under control.

Earlier on Friday, Diyala police department spokesperson Nihad Mohammad explained to BasNews that approximately 120 Dunam of the wheat farms had been burned down in the territories disputed between Erbil and Baghdad.

It has so far remained unclear wether the Islamic State (IS) has been behind the fire incidents which have mainly targeted the farms belonging to the Kurdish villagers.

