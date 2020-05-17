Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 17 May 2020
Breaking
6 ISIS terrorists, policeman killed in attacks in Salahudin and Diyala Iraq imposes full curfew for eight days starting May 22 over COVID-19 Fears Iraq reports new 67 Coronavirus cases and 4 deaths Iraq's PM praises CTS's efforts in fighting against terrorism Will Mustafa al-Kadhimi Save Iraq? Iraq’s oil production cuts below third of OPEC’s required rate Iran sentences young Christian woman to 10 lashes, three months in prison ISIS terrorists attack Iraqi army in Kirkuk WB allocates $33.6 mln in emergency response to help Iraq over Coronavirus response Iraq reports 95 vew coronavirus cases
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 17 May 2020 10:28 AM

Explosion in Downtown Los Angeles Leaves 11 Firefighters Injured

11

A “major explosion” shook downtown Los Angeles late Saturday at a hash oil factory that injured at least 11 firefighters, authorities said.


Capt. Erik Scott of the Los Angeles Fire Department said: “One blast shook the area at 6:30 p.m. Within, firefighters had to run through a wall of flames which he estimated to be 30 feet high and wide, and those on the roof scrambled down a ladder engulfed in fire.”

“The explosion was identified by people on scene as sounding like a freight train or jet engine,” Scott said. Some of the fleeing firefighters were on fire and had their protective gear torn off and left it on the sidewalk along with melted helmets.”
“We know we’re at risk when we go to any emergency, but we never want to see this happen. So we’re hoping that all these firefighters can recover,” Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange told KTLA.

Although it was not immediately clear what caused the explosion, Scott said that the fire may have originated from Smoke Tokes Warehouse Distributor, a warehouse distributor he described as a “butaneous honey oil” producer.
Butane is an odorless gas that ignites quickly, according to AP, and is used in the process to extract the highly stimulating chemical THC from cannabis plants to produce a highly active concentrate often known as hash oil. The oil is used in vape pens, edibles, waxes, etc.

All 11 firefighters suffered burns ranging from minor to serious. Three were listed as critical condition, and two of them were on ventilators. All were expected to survive.

“The good news is everybody’s going to make it,” Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti said at a news conference outside the Los Angeles County-University of Southern California Medical Center where all the injured were treated.

Firefighters were called to the city’s Toy District for a report of a fire at a one-story commercial building. There was light to moderate smoke when firefighters entered the building and went on the roof, normal procedures to try to quickly knock down any flames.

Los Angeles Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas said one of the firefighters inside the building thought things didn’t seem right — the pressure from the smoke and heat coming from the rear of the building were increasing. He directed everyone to get out, and as they quickly started exiting the building it was rocked by the explosion.

Firefighters on the roof scrambled down ladders with their protective coats on fire. The wall of flames shot out the building and burned seats inside a fire truck across the street.

More than 200 firefighters rushed to the scene, and dozens of engines, trucks and rescue vehicles clogged the streets. The fire spread to several nearby buildings, but firefighters were able to douse it in about an hour.

The injured firefighters were rushed to the hospital. Those who remained at the scene, unaware of the seriousness of their colleagues’ injuries, were traumatized by what had transpired, Terrazas said.

Related Stories
Read
Soccer Football - Premier League - Cardiff City v Manchester United - Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - December 22, 2018 Manchester United's Anthony Martial scores their third goal Action

German football kicks off as Europe begins reopening 17 May 2020 01:04 PM

5ec0ece28fda7

Chinese ambassador to Israel 'found dead at home' 17 May 2020 11:17 AM

11

US comedian Fred Willard passes away aged 86 17 May 2020 10:35 AM

11

Coronavirus Death Toll Nears 7,000 in Iran 16 May 2020 03:01 PM

corona1iran

COVID-19 cases rising in three Iranian provinces as total reaches 117,000 16 May 2020 02:36 PM

Iran stock market

Iran’s stock index loses 30,000 points, falls below 1 million mark 16 May 2020 02:31 PM

Hassan-Rouhani

Eid al-Fitr Prayers to Be Held Nationwide at End of Ramadan: Iran 16 May 2020 02:26 PM

Fariba Adelkhah

Iran sentences French academic to six years in prison: lawyer 16 May 2020 02:15 PM

Comments