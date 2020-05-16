Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 16 May 2020
Breaking
Iraq's PM praises CTS's efforts in fighting against terrorism Will Mustafa al-Kadhimi Save Iraq? Iraq’s oil production cuts below third of OPEC’s required rate Iran sentences young Christian woman to 10 lashes, three months in prison ISIS terrorists attack Iraqi army in Kirkuk WB allocates $33.6 mln in emergency response to help Iraq over Coronavirus response Iraq reports 95 vew coronavirus cases Total coronavirus cases reach 2,818 WHO says ‘extreme vigilance’ needed in exit from coronavirus lockdowns Sisi Congratulates Iraq`s New Prime Minister
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 16 May 2020 03:01 PM

Coronavirus Death Toll Nears 7,000 in Iran

11
The new coronavirus death toll in Iran is approaching 7,000 while the government is gradually brining life to normal.

Iranian Health Ministry Spokesperson Kianoosh Jahanpour said on Saturday that they had recorded 35 deaths due to the novel virus in the past 24 hours.

The new deaths bring the total number of Iranians that died from COVID-19 to 6,937, Jahanpour said.

Meanwhile, the ministry said 1,757 more people were diagnosed with the new coronavirus since Friday noon only.

So far, according to the official records, Iran has detected 118,392 cases, out of which 93,147 people have fully recovered.

Related Stories
Read
corona1iran

COVID-19 cases rising in three Iranian provinces as total reaches 117,000 16 May 2020 02:36 PM

Iran stock market

Iran’s stock index loses 30,000 points, falls below 1 million mark 16 May 2020 02:31 PM

Hassan-Rouhani

Eid al-Fitr Prayers to Be Held Nationwide at End of Ramadan: Iran 16 May 2020 02:26 PM

Fariba Adelkhah

Iran sentences French academic to six years in prison: lawyer 16 May 2020 02:15 PM

Sinai-2018-ISIS

Several terrorists killed in military raids in Egypt's North Sinai. 16 May 2020 12:08 AM

york

New York extends stay-at-home order to June 13 15 May 2020 09:14 PM

merkel

Germany plans to ease restrictions for travelers from EU: Ministry 15 May 2020 09:08 PM

coronavirus iran

Iran reports new 2,100 coronavirus cases, highest in month 15 May 2020 09:05 PM

Comments