Coronavirus Death Toll Nears 7,000 in Iran

The new coronavirus death toll in Iran is approaching 7,000 while the government is gradually brining life to normal.



Iranian Health Ministry Spokesperson Kianoosh Jahanpour said on Saturday that they had recorded 35 deaths due to the novel virus in the past 24 hours.



The new deaths bring the total number of Iranians that died from COVID-19 to 6,937, Jahanpour said.



Meanwhile, the ministry said 1,757 more people were diagnosed with the new coronavirus since Friday noon only.



So far, according to the official records, Iran has detected 118,392 cases, out of which 93,147 people have fully recovered.



