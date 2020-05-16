Separate IS Attacks Kill 6 Iraqi Militias, Injure 6 Others in Diyala

Islamic State (IS) militants overnight on Friday carried out two surprise attacks on pro-government militiamen in Iraq’s Diyala province, killing at least six and wounding six others.



Head of Sharaban Mayoral Council, Adnan Mohammed, told BasNews that the first attack targeted the positions of tribal mobilization militia forces near the village of Shaqraq, killing one militiaman.



“Also a civilian, who happened to be near the tribal mobilization forces’ positions, was killed,” Mohammed added.



Elsewhere near Uzeim district of Diyala province, the IS jihadists attacked the Shia militias of Hashd al-Shaabi, according to Diyala police spokesperson Nihad Mohammed.



At least four Hashd al-Shaabi fighters were killed and six others were injured, Mohammed confirmed to BasNews.