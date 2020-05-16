Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 16 May 2020
Breaking
Iraq's PM praises CTS's efforts in fighting against terrorism Will Mustafa al-Kadhimi Save Iraq? Iraq’s oil production cuts below third of OPEC’s required rate Iran sentences young Christian woman to 10 lashes, three months in prison ISIS terrorists attack Iraqi army in Kirkuk WB allocates $33.6 mln in emergency response to help Iraq over Coronavirus response Iraq reports 95 vew coronavirus cases Total coronavirus cases reach 2,818 WHO says ‘extreme vigilance’ needed in exit from coronavirus lockdowns Sisi Congratulates Iraq`s New Prime Minister
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 16 May 2020 02:56 PM

Officials Report Bird Flu Cases in Iraq Poultry Farm

11
Iraqi officials reported on Saturday cases of Bird Flu (H5N1) in a poultry farm in the country’s northern province of Nineveh.

Agriculture Ministry Spokesperson Hamid Naif said in a statement that multiple cases of H5N1 were detected in a farm near Aski Kallak district of Nineveh.

He stated that all the necessary measures were taken to make sure that the disease would not spread and risk any lives.

According to Naif, the farm was far from the populated areas and there was no other farms in its vicinity, which lowers the risk of having the flu already spread in the region.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Agriculture has urged all poultry farms to the north of the country to follow earth measures and carefully monitor the situation in their farms.

Related Stories
Read
11

Separate IS Attacks Kill 6 Iraqi Militias, Injure 6 Others in Diyala 16 May 2020 02:58 PM

12

Diyala: 120 Dunam of Crops Set on Fire 16 May 2020 02:52 PM

11

Coronavirus: Kurdistan Health Minister Urges People to Continue Abiding by Guidelines 16 May 2020 02:50 PM

11

IS Attacks Villagers in Khanaqin 15 May 2020 09:33 PM

canada123445

Kadhemi meets Canada Ambassador to Iraq 15 May 2020 09:32 PM

11

Crops of Kurdish Farmers Burned in Kirkuk 15 May 2020 09:29 PM

PM kadhimi BP

Kadhemi sends invitation to Russian President to visit Baghdad 15 May 2020 09:22 PM

iraq

WHO: Regional isolation is solution to reduce COVID-19 cases 15 May 2020 09:17 PM

Comments