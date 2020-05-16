Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 16 May 2020
Saturday، 16 May 2020

Diyala: 120 Dunam of Crops Set on Fire

Nearly 120 Dunam of wheat farm were burned to ashes in the disputed Kurdish areas of Diyala province on Sunday.

The suspicious fire incident took place in the farmlands around the village of Baladrouz, said Diyala police department spokesperson Nihad Mohammad.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and controlled the fire before it could expand to the neighboring farms, Mohammad told BasNews.

For the second year in a row, wheat and barley farms in the disputed Kurdish areas of Iraq are being set on fire at the beginning of the harvesting season.

A study by the Iraqi Center for Policy Analysis and Research (ICPAR) estimated that the 2019 fire incidents costed farmers -- the majority of whom are Kurds -- approximately 645,951,000,000 IQD (about $542,689,872).

