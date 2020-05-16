Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 16 May 2020
Breaking
Iraq's PM praises CTS's efforts in fighting against terrorism Will Mustafa al-Kadhimi Save Iraq? Iraq’s oil production cuts below third of OPEC’s required rate Iran sentences young Christian woman to 10 lashes, three months in prison ISIS terrorists attack Iraqi army in Kirkuk WB allocates $33.6 mln in emergency response to help Iraq over Coronavirus response Iraq reports 95 vew coronavirus cases Total coronavirus cases reach 2,818 WHO says ‘extreme vigilance’ needed in exit from coronavirus lockdowns Sisi Congratulates Iraq`s New Prime Minister
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 16 May 2020 02:50 PM

Coronavirus: Kurdistan Health Minister Urges People to Continue Abiding by Guidelines

11
Kurdistan Region’s Health Minister Saman Barzanji has urged people to continue abiding by the health guidelines despite the lowering number of coronavirus infections.

“I strongly encourage people to use masks and practice social distancing as the new coronavirus is still a threat,” Barzanji told BasNews.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is gradually lifting the coronavirus lockdown after nearly two months, allowing businesses to re-open while schools remain shut.

“Unfortunately, we see people not following the health instructions, and there are massive crowds which are seriously concerning,” Barzanji added.

As of 16th May, the KRG has recorded 391 cases of COVID-19, out of which 379 have already recovered. Since the outbreak of the pandemic virus, only five people died from coronavirus in Kurdistan Region.
Related Stories
Read
11

Separate IS Attacks Kill 6 Iraqi Militias, Injure 6 Others in Diyala 16 May 2020 02:58 PM

11

Officials Report Bird Flu Cases in Iraq Poultry Farm 16 May 2020 02:56 PM

12

Diyala: 120 Dunam of Crops Set on Fire 16 May 2020 02:52 PM

11

IS Attacks Villagers in Khanaqin 15 May 2020 09:33 PM

canada123445

Kadhemi meets Canada Ambassador to Iraq 15 May 2020 09:32 PM

11

Crops of Kurdish Farmers Burned in Kirkuk 15 May 2020 09:29 PM

PM kadhimi BP

Kadhemi sends invitation to Russian President to visit Baghdad 15 May 2020 09:22 PM

iraq

WHO: Regional isolation is solution to reduce COVID-19 cases 15 May 2020 09:17 PM

Comments