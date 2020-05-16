Coronavirus: Kurdistan Health Minister Urges People to Continue Abiding by Guidelines

Kurdistan Region’s Health Minister Saman Barzanji has urged people to continue abiding by the health guidelines despite the lowering number of coronavirus infections.



“I strongly encourage people to use masks and practice social distancing as the new coronavirus is still a threat,” Barzanji told BasNews.



The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is gradually lifting the coronavirus lockdown after nearly two months, allowing businesses to re-open while schools remain shut.



“Unfortunately, we see people not following the health instructions, and there are massive crowds which are seriously concerning,” Barzanji added.



As of 16th May, the KRG has recorded 391 cases of COVID-19, out of which 379 have already recovered. Since the outbreak of the pandemic virus, only five people died from coronavirus in Kurdistan Region.