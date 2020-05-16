Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 16 May 2020
Breaking
Iraq's PM praises CTS's efforts in fighting against terrorism Will Mustafa al-Kadhimi Save Iraq? Iraq’s oil production cuts below third of OPEC’s required rate Iran sentences young Christian woman to 10 lashes, three months in prison ISIS terrorists attack Iraqi army in Kirkuk WB allocates $33.6 mln in emergency response to help Iraq over Coronavirus response Iraq reports 95 vew coronavirus cases Total coronavirus cases reach 2,818 WHO says ‘extreme vigilance’ needed in exit from coronavirus lockdowns Sisi Congratulates Iraq`s New Prime Minister
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 16 May 2020 02:26 PM

Eid al-Fitr Prayers to Be Held Nationwide at End of Ramadan: Iran

Hassan-Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says the Eid al-Fitr congregational prayers will be held nationwide on the last day of the holy month of Ramadan.


Speaking in a Saturday meeting in Tehran, President Rouhani noted that the Eid al-Fitr prayers will be held at mosques and open spaces, and not in Grand Mosques, across the country.


As per the decision of the National Coronavirus Headquarters, Rouhani said, the prayers must be held with full observance of health protocols.


said some parts of Imam Reza Holy Shrine in Mashhad will also be reopened in a limited scale for 12 hours a day after the Eid al-Fitr, which will be celebrated probably next Sunday in Iran.


The president said all Iranian universities will be reopened as of June 6, and sport activities will be resumed in empty stadiums while observing health protocols.


He also pointed to the International Quds Day rallies, the anti-Israel demonstrations annually held in Iran and several other countries on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, and said this year the ceremony will be held in 218 ‘white’ and low-risk cities of the country while observing all health protocols.


Rouhani said this year it will be held as a gathering at the venue of Friday prayers, not as a rally.


In Tehran, he added, the IRGC will organize a symbolic march of cars without any gathering of people on this year’s Quds Day.

Related Stories
Read
11

Coronavirus Death Toll Nears 7,000 in Iran 16 May 2020 03:01 PM

corona1iran

COVID-19 cases rising in three Iranian provinces as total reaches 117,000 16 May 2020 02:36 PM

Iran stock market

Iran’s stock index loses 30,000 points, falls below 1 million mark 16 May 2020 02:31 PM

Fariba Adelkhah

Iran sentences French academic to six years in prison: lawyer 16 May 2020 02:15 PM

Sinai-2018-ISIS

Several terrorists killed in military raids in Egypt's North Sinai. 16 May 2020 12:08 AM

york

New York extends stay-at-home order to June 13 15 May 2020 09:14 PM

merkel

Germany plans to ease restrictions for travelers from EU: Ministry 15 May 2020 09:08 PM

coronavirus iran

Iran reports new 2,100 coronavirus cases, highest in month 15 May 2020 09:05 PM

Comments