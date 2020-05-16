Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 16 May 2020
Saturday، 16 May 2020 12:08 AM

Several terrorists killed in military raids in Egypt's North Sinai.

Sinai-2018-ISIS

The Egyptian Armed Forces managed to kill seven “takfiri” elements (terrorists) during a raid in North Sinai, the military spokesman said on Friday, two weeks after he reported either the death or injury of eight soldiers and two officers in the governorate.

One of the elements were killed during the raid, Spokesman Tamer Al-Refae said, while six others were killed in a hideout while attempting to escape.

The forces also managed to seize and detonate 10 explosive devices and four explosive belts.

Also, three automatic and sniper rifles, three pistols, 21 firearm magazines were seized during the military operation.

The Egyptian Armed Forces earlier in May said 126 “takfiris” were killed in 22 raids and 12 operations carried out by the army and police forces in Central and North Sinai.

Also, four officers, three non-commissioned officers and eight soldiers were either killed or injured during the operations, the statement noted, without specifying the exact number of deaths.

In a statement, the Armed Forces said it could seize a number of weapons and explosive belts, which were possessed by the eliminated terrorists.

The army could also find and detonate 630 explosive devices that were planted to target the armed forces. The opening of eight tunnels were also discovered and destroyed.

Also, the Air Force managed to destroy 228 hideouts that belonged to terrorists and 116 four-wheel drive vehicles, the statement added.

