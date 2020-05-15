IS Attacks Villagers in Khanaqin

The Islamic State (IS) militants on Thursday night carried out an attack on a village in the disputed Kurdish town of Khanaqin, an official confirmed.



Tal'at Raf'at, the head of security department at Khanaqin Hospital, told BasNews that the jihadists attacked the village of Mubarak where clashes were reportedly on going.



As a result of the attack, a brother of the village chief, also referred as Mukhtar, was wounded, the security official added.



The Islamic State movements and terrorist activities have dramatically increased in the areas disputed between Erbil and Baghdad where political experts and leaders have repeatedly warned of a security vacuum.