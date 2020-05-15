Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 16 May 2020
Friday، 15 May 2020 09:32 PM

Kadhemi meets Canada Ambassador to Iraq

Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi confirmed on Thursday, his keenness to cooperate with Canada in the field of diversifying sources of income away from oil, said the media office of the Prime Minister in a statement received by Iraqi News Agency (INA).

Al-Kadhemi received the Canadian ambassador in Baghdad, Ulrique Shannon, who conveyed the congratulations of the Canadian government on Al-Kadhemi's assumption of the government, " noting his country's interest in Iraq and its keenness on the success of his government, and that it is looking forward to increase cooperation between the two countries, politically, security and economically"

Shannon added, "The reformist vision of Al-Kadhemi's government will be effective in overcoming Iraq challenges,"

For his part, the Prime Minister thanked the Canadian Ambassador for the congratulations, conveying his greetings to the Canadian Prime Minister, explaining that "Canada is an ally of Iraq, and supported Iraq during the war against ISIS and we look forward to cooperate with Canada in the field of diversifying sources of income away from oil.

Al-Kadhemi stressed that "Iraq seeks to support Canada in the field of electoral reform and human rights and its continuation of training role within NATO in particular,"

The activity of Canadian humanitarian organizations working in Iraq was also discussed, especially in the field of demining in the liberated areas.
