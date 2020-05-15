Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 16 May 2020
Breaking
Iraq's PM praises CTS's efforts in fighting against terrorism Will Mustafa al-Kadhimi Save Iraq? Iraq’s oil production cuts below third of OPEC’s required rate Iran sentences young Christian woman to 10 lashes, three months in prison ISIS terrorists attack Iraqi army in Kirkuk WB allocates $33.6 mln in emergency response to help Iraq over Coronavirus response Iraq reports 95 vew coronavirus cases Total coronavirus cases reach 2,818 WHO says ‘extreme vigilance’ needed in exit from coronavirus lockdowns Sisi Congratulates Iraq`s New Prime Minister
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 15 May 2020 09:29 PM

Crops of Kurdish Farmers Burned in Kirkuk

11
Wheat farms belonging to Kurdish farmers in the disputed areas of Kirkuk were set on fire overnight on Thursday.

A local source told BasNews that vast farmlands of wheat were burned to ashes in the villages of Qushqaya and Qutan, near Dibis, northwest of Kirkuk.

“Gun fires were heard in the area after the farms were set ablaze,” the source added.

For the second year in a row, Kurdish-owned farmlands in the areas disputed between Erbil and Baghdad are suffering huge damages by suspicious fire incidents.

A study by the Iraqi Center for Policy Analysis and Research (ICPAR) estimated that the 2019 fire incidents costed farmers -- the majority of whom are Kurds -- approximately 645,951,000,000 IQD (about $542,689,872).

Related Stories
Read
11

IS Attacks Villagers in Khanaqin 15 May 2020 09:33 PM

canada123445

Kadhemi meets Canada Ambassador to Iraq 15 May 2020 09:32 PM

PM kadhimi BP

Kadhemi sends invitation to Russian President to visit Baghdad 15 May 2020 09:22 PM

iraq

WHO: Regional isolation is solution to reduce COVID-19 cases 15 May 2020 09:17 PM

11

Khanaqin: Kurdish Civilian Dies after Suffering Injuries in IS Attack 15 May 2020 09:03 PM

11

Daquq: Kurdish Farms Burned to Ashes 15 May 2020 08:57 PM

11

Iraq: Coronavirus Infections Rise to 3,193 15 May 2020 08:54 PM

11

KRG Detects Six New Coronavirus Cases, Total Nears 400 15 May 2020 08:52 PM

Comments