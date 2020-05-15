Crops of Kurdish Farmers Burned in Kirkuk

Wheat farms belonging to Kurdish farmers in the disputed areas of Kirkuk were set on fire overnight on Thursday.



A local source told BasNews that vast farmlands of wheat were burned to ashes in the villages of Qushqaya and Qutan, near Dibis, northwest of Kirkuk.



“Gun fires were heard in the area after the farms were set ablaze,” the source added.



For the second year in a row, Kurdish-owned farmlands in the areas disputed between Erbil and Baghdad are suffering huge damages by suspicious fire incidents.



A study by the Iraqi Center for Policy Analysis and Research (ICPAR) estimated that the 2019 fire incidents costed farmers -- the majority of whom are Kurds -- approximately 645,951,000,000 IQD (about $542,689,872).



