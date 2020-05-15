Kadhemi sends invitation to Russian President to visit Baghdad

Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Baghdad.



This came during a meeting between Al-Kadhemi and the Russian Ambassador to Iraq, Maxim Maksimov, said the Prime Minister's Office in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).



The Russian ambassador conveyed a written congratulations letter from the President of the Russian Federal Republic, Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Michaustin, which included an invitation to Al-Kadhemi to visit Moscow and confirm Iraq's support in the Security Council.



For his part, Al-Kadhemi thanked the Russian President and Prime Minister for their messages, stressing "Iraq's pride in the close relationship with Russia and its aspiration to strengthen it in the political, economic, security and cultural fields"



Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi sent an invitation to the "Russian President to visit Baghdad," stressing that he "will be happy to visit Moscow, and that Iraq is counting on the Russian role in order to achieve peace and calmness in the region and facilitate the work of Russian companies in the field of oil, gas and electricity as well as activating the joint committees between the two countries"