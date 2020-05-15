Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday، 15 May 2020 09:03 PM

Khanaqin: Kurdish Civilian Dies after Suffering Injuries in IS Attack

 A Kurdish resident of Mubarak village near Khanaqin died on Friday after he was shot by a group of Islamic State (IS) militants who attacked his village a day earlier.

Telaat Rafaat, a police officer with Iraqi intelligence police, confirmed to BasNews that the Kurdish man was targeted by the IS jihadists who now seize every opportunity to carry out attacks in the areas known as the Kurdish disputed territories.

Kurdish Peshmerga officials have repeatedly warned of deteriorating security situations in the disputed Kurdish areas in Kirkuk, Diyala, Salahaddin, and Nineveh provinces which the Iraqi army seems to be incapable of protecting.
