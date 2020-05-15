Iraq: Coronavirus Infections Rise to 3,193

The total number of coronavirus cases in Iraq have now risen to 3,193, the health ministry said on Friday.



According to a statement by the ministry, at least 50 people have been found infected with COVID-19 in the country over the past 24 hours.



It also noted that two more patients have lost their lives during the same day, taking the total death toll to 117.



However, 61 patients have recovered from the novel virus, the press release added.



