KRG Detects Six New Coronavirus Cases, Total Nears 400

Despite the fact that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) had not registered any new infections of coronavirus over the past few days, it announced six new cases on Thursday.



The health ministry said in a statement that at least 954 suspects had gone through medical checks since Wednesday, out if which six people tested positive for the coronavirus.



The new reports took the total number of infections to 397, the ministry noted, adding that all the six cases were recorded in Sulaimaniya province.



While five patients have lost their lives, at least 377 others have recovered from COVID-19 and returned home.



