China needed to provide more info about coronavirus: US treasury

US President Donald Trump is reviewing his options as China needed to provide a lot more information about the novel COVID-19, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in an interview with Fox Business.

Trump has warned that he could “cut off the whole relationship” with China, as he accuses China of starting the novel virus.

“There are many things we could do,” Trump told Fox Business’ Mornings With Maria on Thursday. “We could cut off the whole relationship. Now if you did, what would happen? You’d save $500bn.”