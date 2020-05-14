Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 15 May 2020
Thursday، 14 May 2020 06:51 PM

Iraq's PM praises CTS's efforts in fighting against terrorism

On Thursday, the newly-appointed Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi called for strengthening the role of anti-terrorist agency in protecting the state.

During his visit to the headquarters of the Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS), Al-Kadhimi praised the efforts and sacrifices made counter terrorism and the threat posed by ISIS gang.

During his meeting with the head of the anti-terrorism agency, Lieutenant General Abdel Wahab Al-Saadi and a number of commanders and officers, AL-Kadhimi stressed the importance of preserving and protecting the state against the danger posed by ISIS terrorists.

On Saturday, AL-Kadhimi decided to reappoint Lieutenant-General Abdel-Wahab Al-Saadi as head of the Counter Terrorism Service.

