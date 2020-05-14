Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 15 May 2020
Breaking
Iraq's PM praises CTS's efforts in fighting against terrorism Will Mustafa al-Kadhimi Save Iraq? Iraq’s oil production cuts below third of OPEC’s required rate Iran sentences young Christian woman to 10 lashes, three months in prison ISIS terrorists attack Iraqi army in Kirkuk WB allocates $33.6 mln in emergency response to help Iraq over Coronavirus response Iraq reports 95 vew coronavirus cases Total coronavirus cases reach 2,818 WHO says ‘extreme vigilance’ needed in exit from coronavirus lockdowns Sisi Congratulates Iraq`s New Prime Minister
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 14 May 2020 04:53 PM

Iran sentences young Christian woman to 10 lashes, three months in prison

6406d920-e659-4480-a119-61410324753d_16x9_600x338
Iran has sentenced a young Christian woman to 10 lashes and three months in prison for allegedly demonstrating against the military’s downing of a Ukrainian airplane in January.

Mary Mohammadi, 21, was arrested in Tehran on January 12 and charged with “disrupting public order by participating in an illegal rally,” according to nonprofit Christian watchdog Article 18.

Mohammadi said she was subjected to torture while being detained in Evin prison and Qarchak Women’s Prison for 46 days.

“I was forced to endure all kinds of torture, none of which is sanctioned by law, and which ought to be considered crimes in themselves,” said Mohammadi in a post on Twitter.

Iran’s largest women’s prison, Qarchak is known for its “unbearable conditions, including regular assaults and inappropriate behavior of prison guards towards women, chronic lack of water, unsanitary living spaces, and an environment that enables rape and murder,” said US official Brian Hook during a special briefing in December.

Related Stories
Read
warship

US Army condoles with Iran over friendly fire incident 15 May 2020 12:43 AM

hop

Johns Hopkins University: Coronavirus deaths worldwide exceed 300k 15 May 2020 12:38 AM

mnuchin

China needed to provide more info about coronavirus: US treasury 15 May 2020 12:33 AM

Iran

US military offers condolences over Iran accident killing 19 14 May 2020 03:08 PM

Germany flag

Iran receives another cargo of medical supplies from Germany 14 May 2020 03:02 PM

who

WHO warns coronavirus may be here to stay as toll nears 300,000 14 May 2020 02:53 PM

oil

Hit by coronavirus and Trump, Iran's oil exports dwindle to record low 14 May 2020 02:47 PM

Zarif

Iran dismisses U.S. threat to trigger return of U.N. sanctions 14 May 2020 02:34 PM

Comments