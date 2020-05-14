Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 14 May 2020
Breaking
ISIS terrorists attack Iraqi army in Kirkuk WB allocates $33.6 mln in emergency response to help Iraq over Coronavirus response Iraq reports 95 vew coronavirus cases Total coronavirus cases reach 2,818 WHO says ‘extreme vigilance’ needed in exit from coronavirus lockdowns Sisi Congratulates Iraq`s New Prime Minister Two Kurdish girls reunite with families after being liberated from ISIS Iraq’s new PM orders security forces to avoid violence in response to protests Iraq releases detained anti-government protesters, appoints new general US contributes $6.5 million to Iraq camps COVID-19 response
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 14 May 2020 03:08 PM

US military offers condolences over Iran accident killing 19

Iran

The U.S. military offered condolences Thursday to Iran over a friendly fire incident in the Islamic Republic that killed 19 of its troops, identifying the weapon used in the incident as an anti-ship cruise missile.


Iranian authorities on Monday said that a missile struck the Iranian navy vessel Konarak near the port of Jask, some 1,270 kilometers (790 miles) southeast of Tehran in the Gulf of Oman. Authorities said the Konarak was too close to a target and was accidentally hit Sunday in an incident that also wounded 15 troops.


In a statement, Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for the U.S. Central Command, said the force offered “our sincere condolences to the Iranian people for the tragic loss of life.” However, Urban also criticized the training for taking place so close to the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Arabian Gulf through which 20% of all oil passes.


“While we are troubled that this mishap occurred in such close proximity to a high-traffic international shipping lane and at a time when most of the region’s focus is on the fight against COVID-19, the unnecessary loss of life is regrettable,” he said.


Tensions had been expected to rise after Iran’s government overcame the initial chaos that engulfed its response to the coronavirus pandemic. In April, the U.S. accused Iran of conducting “dangerous and harassing” maneuvers near American warships in the northern Arabian Gulf. Iran also had been suspected of briefly seizing a Hong Kong-flagged oil tanker just before that.


President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers two years ago, launching a maximum pressure campaign against Iran that has repeatedly pushed the arch-rivals to the verge of conflict.


Analysts have warned regional tensions will likely increase again. This week also marks the year anniversary of attacks on oil tankers near the strait that the U.S. blamed on Iran.

Related Stories
Read
Germany flag

Iran receives another cargo of medical supplies from Germany 14 May 2020 03:02 PM

who

WHO warns coronavirus may be here to stay as toll nears 300,000 14 May 2020 02:53 PM

oil

Hit by coronavirus and Trump, Iran's oil exports dwindle to record low 14 May 2020 02:47 PM

Zarif

Iran dismisses U.S. threat to trigger return of U.N. sanctions 14 May 2020 02:34 PM

bukamal

ImageSat: photos show Iran building weapons facility in Syria 14 May 2020 12:33 AM

Donald_Trump_&_Mike_Pence_(29302369541)

Trump says he will stay apart from Pence for a while 14 May 2020 12:28 AM

fcdd7bbe080b50fb3429f111c7219448_L

Iran reports 50 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,783 in total 13 May 2020 04:14 PM

Iran sentences 3 rights lawyers to prison

Prison official in Iran denies report of jail riot 13 May 2020 04:09 PM

Comments