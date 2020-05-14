Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 14 May 2020
Breaking
ISIS terrorists attack Iraqi army in Kirkuk WB allocates $33.6 mln in emergency response to help Iraq over Coronavirus response Iraq reports 95 vew coronavirus cases Total coronavirus cases reach 2,818 WHO says ‘extreme vigilance’ needed in exit from coronavirus lockdowns Sisi Congratulates Iraq`s New Prime Minister Two Kurdish girls reunite with families after being liberated from ISIS Iraq’s new PM orders security forces to avoid violence in response to protests Iraq releases detained anti-government protesters, appoints new general US contributes $6.5 million to Iraq camps COVID-19 response
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 14 May 2020 12:18 AM

Kadhmi invites British Foreign Secretary to visit Iraq

raab

Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhmi invited the British Foreign Secretary Dominic Rapp to visit Iraq.

 

The media office of the Prime Minister stated in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) today that "Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhmi received a phone call from British Foreign Secretary Dominic Rap, during which he congratulated Al-Kadhmi on his assumption of the premiership," stressing "the continuation of partnership, cooperation and support  Britain to Iraq, and to address common threats, especially the war against terrorism. "

 

He pointed out that "Britain supports the Iraqi government politically, economically and in security affairs, as well as in efforts to combat the Corona pandemic."

For his part, "the Prime Minister welcomed the development of relations between the two countries in a manner that achieves mutual interests, and sent the British Foreign Secretary an invitation to visit Iraq, promising to meet it at the earliest opportunity", wishing "the British people to overcome the Corona crisis and its repercussions."

Related Stories
Read
nechirvan

Salih, Barzani talk entitlements tracking steps of shaping Kadhimi's gov't 14 May 2020 12:24 AM

11

Iraq COVID-19 Cases Pass 3,000 13 May 2020 10:45 PM

download (2)

ISIS terrorists attack Iraqi army in Kirkuk 13 May 2020 12:16 AM

download (1)

WB allocates $33.6 mln in emergency response to help Iraq over Coronavirus response 13 May 2020 12:12 AM

Iraq-Records-95-New-Coronavirus-Cases

Iraq reports 95 vew coronavirus cases 12 May 2020 10:13 PM

41cff3a4a3325dc2d1c798a267ed5897_L

Total coronavirus cases reach 2,818 12 May 2020 12:00 AM

PM kadhimi BP

Iraqi PM calls on European companies to invest in Iraq 11 May 2020 06:33 PM

rouhani

Kadhimi talks to Rouhani despite Iran's destabilizing behavior 11 May 2020 06:30 PM

Comments