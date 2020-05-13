Iraq COVID-19 Cases Pass 3,000

The Iraqi health ministry reported on Wednesday that the total number of coronavirus infections in the country has now passed 3,000.



A statement by the ministry explained that at least 119 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iraq over the past day while two more patients lost their lives.



The new reports brought the total infections to 3,031 and the death to 115, the statement added.



According to the latest updates by the ministry, at least 1,966 patients have so far recovered from the novel virus.



