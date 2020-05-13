Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 14 May 2020
Wednesday، 13 May 2020 04:14 PM

Iran reports 50 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,783 in total

The data released on novel coronavirus impacts in Iran on Wednesday registered 50 new deaths over past 24 hours, bringing the total to 6,783 since the disease outbreak in the country in late February, according to state TV.


During an online press conference, Kianush Jahanpur, head of Public Relations and Information Center of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, confirmed 1,958 new infection cases, taking the total cases to 112,725.


He said a total of 89,428 patients have recovered so far, while 2,735 of them are in critical condition.


According to the health official, the number of administered lab tests across the country stands at 629,534 as of Wednesday.

